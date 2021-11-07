Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $232.84 on Friday. Kadant has a 1 year low of $120.68 and a 1 year high of $236.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.81 and its 200-day moving average is $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 61.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

