Kalmar (KALM) Price Tops $2.53 on Exchanges

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded up 77.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00004064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $347,286.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00084432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00082603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00100041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.65 or 0.07344780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,136.73 or 0.99872017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022117 BTC.

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,194,762 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

