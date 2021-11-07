Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post $186.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $192.23 million. Kaman reported sales of $185.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $714.90 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $761.86 million, with estimates ranging from $750.70 million to $773.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of Kaman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kaman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kaman by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KAMN traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. 183,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 376.49 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

