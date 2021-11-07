Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $154.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.23.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $155.43 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $161.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CEO Steven M. Paul acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $32,772,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 84.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 212,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 18.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.