Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

KPTI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,815,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,075. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $635.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

