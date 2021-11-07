Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,075. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $635.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

