Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.19

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $159,297.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00083067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00082585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00099465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,600.94 or 0.07314289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,169.33 or 1.00422762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

