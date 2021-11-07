KB Financial Partners LLC Buys 638 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.39 per share, with a total value of $508,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.83.

NYSE AMG opened at $186.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.24. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $575.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.