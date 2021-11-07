KB Financial Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

KB Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,697,000 after acquiring an additional 511,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,145,000 after acquiring an additional 122,901 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,983,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in D.R. Horton by 8.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,127,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,304,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.32 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

