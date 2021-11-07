KB Financial Partners LLC Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 282.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 45,639 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the period. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

