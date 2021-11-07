KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $538,000 in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth $41,814,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.