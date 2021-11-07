KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,023 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 8.1% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $21,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

