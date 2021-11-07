KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KBC Group from €81.00 ($95.29) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KBC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

KBCSY opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.70. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.42.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. Research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

