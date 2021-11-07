Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 23,506 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,343 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 176,592 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

