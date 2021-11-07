Keith Harvey Sells 500 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00.

Shares of KALU opened at $107.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -119.27 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $64.78 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

KALU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $38,974,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $17,158,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 76,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

