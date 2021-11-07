Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
