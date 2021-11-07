Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.56 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 269.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $1,564,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

