Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €57.50 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

ETR SHL opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.61. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €62.18 ($73.15).

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.