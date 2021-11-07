Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €57.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHL. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

ETR SHL opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €53.61. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a twelve month high of €62.18 ($73.15).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

