KeyCorp Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $185.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.92.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.57. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $168.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

