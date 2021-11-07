KeyCorp Cuts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $36.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.10.

Shares of HWM opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $20,017,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after acquiring an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4,948.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,735,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

