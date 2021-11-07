KeyCorp Cuts IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $185.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.80.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $145.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.27 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 138.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 220.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 32.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

