Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$33.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Keyera in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a neutral rating on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.19.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$18.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.0699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.83%.

In other news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.55, for a total transaction of C$152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 714,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$21,824,920.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.