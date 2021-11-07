KeyFi Price Down 20% Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 20% lower against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $28,301.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00085404 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00080649 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,580.07 or 0.07379523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.02 or 1.00687008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022200 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.