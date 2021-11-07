Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Truist

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Kforce alerts:

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. Kforce has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.91.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.