Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$25.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.50 to C$25.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

