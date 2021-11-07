Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Kimball Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.11. 177,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $543,795. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimball Electronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

