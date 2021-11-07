Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Shares of KBAL traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 401,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,938. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $404.98 million, a P/E ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

In other Kimball International news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

