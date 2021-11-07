Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after buying an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after buying an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,662,000 after purchasing an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

KC stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $336.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

