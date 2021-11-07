Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

STZ opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.14 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

