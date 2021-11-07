Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 70 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD opened at $239.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.64. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $243.23.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.