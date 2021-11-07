Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.10 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.58 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.