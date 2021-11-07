Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.36 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $35.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

