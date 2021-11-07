Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

STZ stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.14 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

