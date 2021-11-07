Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,836 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 63,922 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth $946,000.

Shares of XME opened at $45.37 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.59.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

