Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after buying an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 152,280 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $10,012,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $187.20 and a one year high of $261.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.94.

