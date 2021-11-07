Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $260.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $187.20 and a one year high of $261.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.76 and its 200-day moving average is $234.94.

