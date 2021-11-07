Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.45 ($115.83).

Several analysts recently commented on KGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday.

KGX traded down €1.98 ($2.33) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €95.24 ($112.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,655 shares. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

