Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys New Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,869 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,652.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $132.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.