Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.61.

Qorvo stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day moving average of $181.10.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

