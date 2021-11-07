Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 6,822 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $106.57 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.