Klépierre (KLPEF) and The Competition Financial Comparison

Klépierre (OTCMKTS: KLPEF) is one of 315 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Klépierre to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Klépierre alerts:

This table compares Klépierre and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klépierre N/A N/A N/A Klépierre Competitors 13.79% 3.55% 1.77%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Klépierre and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klépierre 6 4 1 0 1.55 Klépierre Competitors 3532 14242 14058 339 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Klépierre’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Klépierre has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Klépierre and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klépierre $966.53 million -$897.51 million N/A Klépierre Competitors $728.66 million $21.86 million -1,775.07

Klépierre has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Klépierre has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre’s rivals have a beta of 1.13, meaning that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Klépierre rivals beat Klépierre on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.