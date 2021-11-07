Kleros Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $80.42 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.84 or 0.00520570 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

