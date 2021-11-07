Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.
Shares of RDSMY opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Koninklijke DSM Company Profile
Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.
