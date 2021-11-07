Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of RDSMY opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

