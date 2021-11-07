Konomi Network (KONO) Price Reaches $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded up 40.7% against the U.S. dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $23.97 million and $1.17 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001309 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00051971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00256503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00102600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011983 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. It launched on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,598,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

