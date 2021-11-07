KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of KT worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in KT in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KT in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

