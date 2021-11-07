KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of KT worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE KT opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.80. KT Co. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

KT (NYSE:KT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.