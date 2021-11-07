KT (NYSE:KT) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) Head to Head Review

KT (NYSE:KT) and OI (NYSE:OIBRC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KT and OI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $20.28 billion 0.31 $560.71 million $1.69 7.62 OI $1.80 billion N/A -$2.04 billion N/A N/A

KT has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Profitability

This table compares KT and OI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT 3.77% 6.12% 2.77% OI N/A -35.27% -2.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KT and OI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 0 0 N/A OI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.3% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

KT has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OI has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KT beats OI on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

About OI

Oi S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It provides a portfolio of communication products that include regular fixed and mobile telephony services, data transmission (including broadband), ISP and other services. The Company provides its services to homes, small, medium and large corporate users, government agencies and other telecommunication companies. Oi S.A., formerly known as Brazil Telecom S.A., is based in Brazil.

