KuCoin Shares Market Cap Tops $93.73 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.49 or 0.00256030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00099707 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KCS is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

