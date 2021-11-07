Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $424.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

