Kuverit Trading 20% Lower Over Last Week (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kuverit has a total market cap of $306,470.90 and $40.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kuverit has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00052049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00255096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00102958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,121,726 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.