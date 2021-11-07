La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%.

LJPC stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,400. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $116.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

